Courtland Sutton Sends Cryptic Tweet After Trade Rumor Erupts

By Chad Jensen,

3 days ago

Courtland Sutton sent a message to the Denver Broncos.

On Friday, as a flurry of activity exploded around the NFL ahead of the new league year opening, including the Denver Broncos releasing three veterans, a report surfaced that mentioned wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

ESPN 's Dianna Russini reported that teams have been calling the Broncos about Sutton and fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy. She also reported that " Denver is not shopping them ."

This triggered a bit of an outburst in which Sutton took to Twitter to react to the rumors.

"I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated," Sutton tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos?

The Broncos showed their appreciation to Sutton during the 2021 season by extending him on a four-year, $60 million deal. This came a couple of months into his return from a torn ACL, suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign.

The truth is, Sutton hasn't been the same player since that knee injury. The same wideout who totaled 1,200 receiving yards and half-a-dozen touchdowns in 2019, catching passes from three different quarterbacks, has not been able to make much hay with the likes of Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Russell Wilson since his return from injury.

In 2019, Sutton was an NFL receiver who could not be denied. Since the injury, he too often disappears when teams scheme to take him away.

Wilson tried to make Sutton his No. 1 target, force-feeding him the ball last year at a heavy clip, but it didn't result in the type of production you'd write home about. By season's end, Jeudy had deposed Sutton as Wilson's first option and here we are.

The Broncos lack a first and second-round draft pick this year, but coming off a second straight disappointing season, it's hard to say what Sutton's value would be on the trade market even if the team were to shop him.

Few teams are tripping over themselves to give up a premium-round draft pick for a wideout that has totaled 1,600 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons. I'd say a conditional fourth-rounder at best. Maybe even a fifth.

If that's the best Denver could do, Sutton would be more valuable to the team on the roster catching passes from Wilson in a Sean Payton offense. At this time of year, though, things move quickly and can change on a dime.

Stay tuned.

