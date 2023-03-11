Sandro Mamukelashvili Brings 'A-Game' in Spurs Win vs. Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs center Sandro Mamukelashvili played his best game in his short tenure with the team to help lead them to a win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The San Antonio Spurs probably wouldn't be waking up winners this morning if it weren't for Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The newest member of the Spurs scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Denver Nuggets Friday night .

In just his third game with the team, the Spurs' early chemistry with Mamukelashvili shined through and the energy helped lead to the victory.

"I wanted to play Nikola [Jokic] so I brought my A-game today," Mamukelashvili said. "I can't say enough about my teammates. They were hyping me up. They were so great. They were hyping me up and just bringing positive energy and just trusting me."

By playing like this, Mamukelashvili gives the Spurs more confidence to possibly invest in him beyond the season. The second-year pro from Seton Hall is a free agent after the season, but if he continues to impress, he could be back with San Antonio next year.

“He is a talented kid," Popovich said. "We like his game. He has got really good athleticism. He is a player who knows how to play the game. He plays the European style, and that’s movement. He’s smart, so I was thrilled for him. He did a good job for us.”

Mamukelashvili hopes to keep riding this momentum Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder comes to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

