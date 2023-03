Six Flags hosting hiring event for seasonal positions Saturday 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is almost here!

If you're planning on applying for a summer job, Six Flags is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers.

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Human Resources Center on the Six Flags campus.

The company is also offering a rapid hiring program for those who apply online.