March Madness is officially here and it comes to you in the form of Southern Utah University game-winners

We all love March, man. It’s basketball season. Conference tournaments are well underway and we’re just hours away from the start of the NCAA tournament at large.

Jobs are on the line. Draft stocks are, too. And so is glory. This time of year is truly for all the marbles. That’s what makes it so special.

But you know March Madness is officially upon us when we start to see the ridiculous game-winning shots pour in from across the country. These are the shining moments everyone talks about.

And, fortunately for us, Southern Utah’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams just gave us two of the wildest game-winners we’re probably going to see this March on back-to-back nights, no less. And the NCAA tournament hasn’t even started yet.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Cherita Daugherty saves Southern Utah

First, Southern Utah’s women’s team staved off an upset from New Mexico State off of an absolutely incredibly game-winning shot from Cherita Daugherty.

Well, no. That’s not quite the right way to describe the shot. It’s probably more accurately described as a buzzer-beating heave. With time winding down and a loss looking imminent, Daughterty threw the ball at the rim and it went in. Southern Utah wins.

Trevian Jones did the same

But then, the very next day, Southern Utah’s Men’s team pulled another rabbit out of the hat.

The Thunderbirds were down by as much as 23 in the second half and worked their way back into the game. With just about four seconds left, the team found itself down by 3 points with the ball.

So Southern Utah dialed up a play for Tevian Jones. Here’s what happened.

Not only did Jones tie the game with his 3-pointer, but he was also fouled. That’s a four-point play. He hits the free throw and Southern Utah wins, 89-88. SUU goes to the tournament. Meanwhile, Utah Valley is destroyed.

That’s March for you. Fans were here for it.

March is wild, man. Keep the party going.