Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS

Charlotte FC will host Atlanta United in an exciting MLS clash on Saturday, marking the third edition of an emerging rivalry between the two southern clubs.

Charlotte FC’s debut campaign in the MLS has not gone as smoothly as they would have hoped after losing both of their opening games. As for Atlanta United, they have had a decent start to their season and picked up four points from their opening two games.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United

When: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Major League Soccer Lineups

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Sisniega; Byrne, Tuiloma, Malanda, Bronico; Westwood, Jones, Shinyashiki; Swiderski, Copetti, Jozwiak

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Rossetto, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Wiley; Giakoumakis

MLS Odds and Betting Lines

MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Charlotte FC (+150) vs. Atlanta United (+160)

Draw: +250

