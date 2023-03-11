Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N2sQ_0lFbz5Cp00

Charlotte FC will host Atlanta United in an exciting MLS clash on Saturday, marking the third edition of an emerging rivalry between the two southern clubs.

Charlotte FC’s debut campaign in the MLS has not gone as smoothly as they would have hoped after losing both of their opening games. As for Atlanta United, they have had a decent start to their season and picked up four points from their opening two games.

This will be one you won’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United

  • When: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Major League Soccer Lineups

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Sisniega; Byrne, Tuiloma, Malanda, Bronico; Westwood, Jones, Shinyashiki; Swiderski, Copetti, Jozwiak

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Rossetto, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Wiley; Giakoumakis

MLS Odds and Betting Lines

MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Charlotte FC (+150) vs. Atlanta United (+160)

Draw: +250

Want some action on the MLS? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

