Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
By FTW Staff,
3 days ago
Manchester City is set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday as they endeavor to keep the pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal. The Citizens have won four out of their last five top-flight matches and will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against a struggling Crystal Palace side.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are still searching for their first victory in 2023, having failed to secure a win in their last six games. They currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone. It’s been a tough season for Crystal Palace, who have struggled to find the back of the net and have conceded more goals than any other team in the league.
This will be one you don’t want to miss on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!
Premier League odds courtesy ofTipico Sportsbook.Odds were last updated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Crystal Palace (+750) vs. Manchester City (-275)
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Comments / 0