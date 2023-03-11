Open in App
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
Manchester City is set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday as they endeavor to keep the pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal. The Citizens have won four out of their last five top-flight matches and will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against a struggling Crystal Palace side.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are still searching for their first victory in 2023, having failed to secure a win in their last six games. They currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone. It’s been a tough season for Crystal Palace, who have struggled to find the back of the net and have conceded more goals than any other team in the league.

This will be one you don’t want to miss on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

  • When: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Ahamada, Lokonga, Eze; Ayew, Zaha, Olise

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Crystal Palace (+750) vs. Manchester City (-275)

