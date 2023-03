Search for gunman after man shot and killed during argument in Bronx 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a Bronx man was shot and killed at his apartment building.

It happened on East 174th Street in the Soundview section.

According to officials, the 33-year-old man was shot in the chest after he got into an argument with another man in the lobby Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooter fled the scene with a third man.