Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Major Throwback Photo to Instagram: ‘Freaky Friday I’d Say’

Ahead of the 95th Oscars , Jamie Lee Curtis is apparently feeling nostalgic, because the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress just shared a major throwback photo to Instagram, referencing one of her past hit movies in the caption.

“Freaky Friday I'd say!” Curtis wrote, in allusion to her 2003 comedy co-starring Lindsay Lohan . The caption was paired with a vintage modeling pic, which shows a young Curtis walking alongside a road and sticking her thumb up as if she's hitchhiking. Immediately behind her, we see a road sign that says: “Danger...curves ahead,” and this seems to be a double entendre, referencing not only the road, but also the curves of Curtis's body.

In her caption, Curtis explains what inspired her to dig up the photo, writing, “The STORY behind this photograph. Today I woke up and saw that Francoise, the widow of @douglaskirkland_ had posted some lovely old pictures of me on the gram.”

The Freaky Friday star also explained how this photo came to be, adding, “I'm a marketing girl as my friend @michaelrmoses will tell you and this shoot was my idea. We were going to be doing an outdoor shoot with Douglas and I asked my then beautiful and creative fiancé at the time, J. Michael Riva...if he would ask his art department painter to make this sign for me, and I went to a costume shop in the valley and rented this dress, and then told Douglas of a stretch of curvy Mulholland that any Southern California Instagramer will know very well, between Beverly Glen and Coldwater and we met there and made the picture. Douglas was a great artist and we miss his and Michael's work and their loving presences in this world! #fbf.”

Fellow celebs enjoyed the throwback, like Curtis's Freaky Friday co-star, Lohan, who wrote, “Love this pic!” Lovecraft Country actress Jurnee Smollett commented fire emojis, while Curtis's pal, Moses, wrote, “Always planning the shot.”

As the Oscar-nominated actress mentioned in her caption, the photo was first shared by Francoise Kirkland, and she included other modeling pics of Curtis, as seen in the slideshow below.

Actress, model and creative—is there anything you can't do, Jamie?

