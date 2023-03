Episode 132 has been released.

An emergency episode! The Panthers trade with the Bears and land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Bleav in Monsters co-host Chris Krogman and 4 Man Rush's Kevin Avery guest host with Des!

A look at the trade, why is DJ Moore in there?

Who won the trade? Both teams?

Who are the Panthers looking at as the #1 pick?

