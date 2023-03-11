Open in App
‘He’s not human’ – How ‘freakish’ France rugby captain Dupont is so strong without going to the gym

By Kealan Hughes,

3 days ago
FRANCE captain Antoine Dupont is "not human", according to a former team-mate.

Toulon star Cheslin Kolbe used to play with the scrum-half at Toulouse and was left astounded by his physical strength.

Antoine Dupont has impressed with his physicality at the Six Nations Credit: Rex

What made Dupont all the more remarkable was the fact he barely works out in the gym.

Kolbe says the rugby superstar is "naturally gifted" and said it was a pleasure to play alongside him.

He told The Telegraph: “I honestly don't think that guy is human. He can do anything you ask him – and probably do it better, too.

“The funniest thing I can remember with Antoine is that he doesn't gym! He does rehab and that's about it.

"He does a little bit – core exercises – but he doesn't go heavy like the other boys.

"He is just naturally gifted. It was incredible to play alongside him and to see how he's grown over the years. He's definitely not human."

Dupont has been a star at the Six Nations with two try assists so far, though his tackling has also caught the eye.

His former strength and conditioning coach Vincent Giacobbi believes Dupont's physical attributes are a result of his "freakish" genetics.

He said: "Antoine Dupont has great genetics, let's face it."

