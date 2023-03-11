Lady Eagles takes on Community Christian in soccer

WINDSOR - The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Lady Eagles soccer team took on Community Christian Academy on Monday, March 6 at home.

The Eagles fell short in the first quarter, not scoring any goals while Community Christian scored four goals.

Community Christian went on to score another four goals in the second quarter with the Lady Eagles not scoring any.

The Lady Eagles did had three shots on the goal that the goalie saved, along with two corner kicks that were saved by Community Christians goalie.

The Lady Eagles goalie Bray Roberson saved 18 goals, only allowing eight in the match.

The final score of the match was 8-0, Community Christian victory.

