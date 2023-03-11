2023 Players Championship Final Prize Money, Payouts: Scottie Scheffler Wins $4.5 Million

The PGA Tour's flagship event has a record $25 million purse and Scheffler claimed the $4.5 million first prize while moving back to No. 1 in the world.

The PGA Tour awarded its biggest winner's check on Sunday at the Players Championship, and there was no doubt as to who earned it.

Scottie Scheffler won by five shots at TPC Sawgrass, winning for the second time in a month and sixth time since February of last year.

He claimed $4,500,000 from the record $25 million purse, which awarded seven-figure paydays to five players in all.

A total of 75 players made the cut on Saturday morning after the weather-delayed second round and got paid. The final payouts are below.

2023 Players Championship Final Payouts

WIN. Scottie Scheffler, 17 under: $4,500,000

2. Tyrrell Hatton; 12 under: $2,725,000

T3. Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge; 10 under: $1,475,000

5. Hideki Matsuyama; 9 under: $1,025,000

T6. Max Homa, Justin Suh, Justin Rose, David Lingmerth, Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Min Woo Lee; 8 under: $736,607.12

T13. Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout; 7 under: $447,916.66

T19. Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Brandon Wu, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai; 6 under: $275,000

T27. Eric Cole, Brendan Todd, Danny Willett, Ryan Fox, Wyndham Clark, Si Woo Kim, Chad Ramey, Tommy Fleetwood; 5 under: $167,656.25

T35. Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Austin Smotherman, Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard, Byeong Hun An, Ben Griffin, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu; 4 under: $114,166.66

T44. Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder, Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Taylor Montgomery; 3 under: $75,035.71

T51. Tom Kim, Lucas Glover, Cameron Young; 2 under: $61,416.67

T54. Ben Martin, Matthias Schwab, Jerry Kelly, Will Gordon, Gary Woodland, Tyler Duncan; 1 under: $58,000

T60. Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Maverick McNealy, Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari; Even: $55,250

T65. Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley; 1 over: $53,250

68. Davis Thompson, 3 over: $52,250

T69. Scott Stallings, Taylor Pendrith; 4 over: $51,500

71. Adam Scott, 5 over: $50,750

72. Aaron Baddeley, 7 over: $50,250

73. Will Zalatoris, 8 over: $49,750

74. Sahith Theegala, 10 over: $49,250

75. Kevin Kisner, 11 over: $48,750