2023 Players Championship Final Prize Money, Payouts: Scottie Scheffler Wins $4.5 Million

The PGA Tour's flagship event has a record $25 million purse and Scheffler claimed the $4.5 million first prize while moving back to No. 1 in the world.
Scottie Scheffler won by five shots at TPC Sawgrass, winning for the second time in a month and sixth time since February of last year.
He claimed $4,500,000 from the record $25 million purse, which awarded seven-figure paydays to five players in all.
A total of 75 players made the cut on Saturday morning after the weather-delayed second round and got paid. The final payouts are below.
2023 Players Championship Final Payouts
WIN. Scottie Scheffler, 17 under: $4,500,000
2. Tyrrell Hatton; 12 under: $2,725,000
T3. Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge; 10 under: $1,475,000
5. Hideki Matsuyama; 9 under: $1,025,000
T6. Max Homa, Justin Suh, Justin Rose, David Lingmerth, Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Min Woo Lee; 8 under: $736,607.12
T13. Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout; 7 under: $447,916.66
T19. Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Brandon Wu, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai; 6 under: $275,000
T27. Eric Cole, Brendan Todd, Danny Willett, Ryan Fox, Wyndham Clark, Si Woo Kim, Chad Ramey, Tommy Fleetwood; 5 under: $167,656.25
T35. Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Austin Smotherman, Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard, Byeong Hun An, Ben Griffin, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu; 4 under: $114,166.66
T44. Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder, Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Taylor Montgomery; 3 under: $75,035.71
T51. Tom Kim, Lucas Glover, Cameron Young; 2 under: $61,416.67
T54. Ben Martin, Matthias Schwab, Jerry Kelly, Will Gordon, Gary Woodland, Tyler Duncan; 1 under: $58,000
T60. Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Maverick McNealy, Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari; Even: $55,250
T65. Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley; 1 over: $53,250
68. Davis Thompson, 3 over: $52,250
T69. Scott Stallings, Taylor Pendrith; 4 over: $51,500
71. Adam Scott, 5 over: $50,750
72. Aaron Baddeley, 7 over: $50,250
73. Will Zalatoris, 8 over: $49,750
74. Sahith Theegala, 10 over: $49,250
75. Kevin Kisner, 11 over: $48,750
