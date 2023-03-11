Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
TexansDaily

'Impeccable!' What New Coach Adds to Ryans' Texans Staff

By Denton Ramsey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9oPd_0lFbrwkP00

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke opens up about new job, working under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Matt Burke, Houston's new defensive coordinator for head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans , says he is here to "serve.''

And the Texans defense needs all of that he can offer.

Burke began his coaching career as an assistant at Bridgton Academy way back in 1998.  His first coaching gig at the NFL level came in 2004 as an administrative assistant for the Tennessee Titans .

He quickly moved into the defensive quality control coach for the Titans from 2006-2008 before bouncing around a plethora of pro teams, mostly as a linebackers coach -- spending time with the Detroit Lions (2009-2013), Cincinnati Bengals (2014-2015) and Miami Dolphins (2016).

Burke's first season as a true defensive coordinator occurred from 2017-2018 with the Dolphins, shortly before joining the Philadelphia Eagles organization in 2019 as a defensive special assistant and 2020 as a run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

He then became the game management coach for the New York Jets in 2021 prior to assuming defensive responsibilities with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 as the defensive line coach before joining the Texans for the 2023 NFL season.

"I’m extremely appreciative for the opportunity from Meco," Burke said . "I’m excited to get to work with him. ... He’s a winner and just his approach has been impeccable from player, coach, everything.''

Houston is going to need all the help it can get after finishing the year as one of the worst teams in the league in 2022.

That's something the 46-year-old Burke hopes to changes in the years ahead, as the new defensive coordinator aims to take an aggressive approach in 2023.

"We want to be aggressive and have an attack front," Burke said. "I have a history with what DeMeco did with that front obviously in San Fran. So, at the end of the day, my job is to help him execute his vision for what he wants.''

Burke is also hoping to bring back the defensive line hype that used to exist back in the J.J. Watt days.

"If you don’t have that D-line, then you have to start adding pieces to the rush, to the pressure part," Burke said. "Now, you’re taking away from the coverage. So, yeah, again, I’m biased because that’s been my world for a long time, but, yeah, I think, again, this defense and this scheme starts up front.''

Hopefully, for the Texans, those defensive elements will eventually equate to Houston victories.

For Burke, Ryans and the rest of the Texans brass, the work has already begun leading up to the NFL Draft next month in Kansas City.

New head coach.

New coordinators.

And a pair of new first-round draft picks waiting in the wings come April 27.

Are you ready, Texans fans?

Follow Denton Ramsey on Twitter @DentonRamsey

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Houston Texans To Sign Former Cowboys Wide Receiver, per Report
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Texans Trading Tunsil to Mahomes’ Chiefs?
Houston, TX1 day ago
Former Broncos fullback agrees to terms with Houston Texans
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys Acquire Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro Player in Blockbuster Trade
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
How the Jalen Ramsey trade impacts the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
AFC South news round-up: Texans stripped of pick, Jags' Ridley expresses remorse
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston Texans reportedly made ‘serious inquiries’ for Bears’ No. 1 draft pick
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX22 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers, Texans Trade
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Report: Texans host Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker for official visit
Houston, TX2 days ago
20 things that happened (and didn't happen) on NFL free agency's first day
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Family-Owned Grocery Chain Enters Houston Market with Six New Locations
Houston, TX1 day ago
Former Astros Prospect Retires in Surprising Fashion
Houston, TX1 day ago
Cardinals Seeking ‘Premium Day 2 Pick & More’ In Trade For DeAndre Hopkins
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
NCAA Tournament selection chairman explains why KU was ranked behind Houston, didn't get Midwest Region
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texans agree to terms with Andrew Beck
Houston, TX1 day ago
Expert Traffic Anchor Anavid Reyes Leaving KPRC 2 Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Astros Star Plays Pivotal Role in Perfect Game
Houston, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy