This 4-star safety sets return visit date to Florida in April

By Adam Dubbin,

3 days ago
College football recruiting action has heated up in March following the end of the previous dead period and the Florida Gators have put the pedal to the metal in their efforts to field a winning team in the Swamp. Now that the floodgates are open, Billy Napier and his staff are working tirelessly while the iron is still hot.

While this month’s schedule is packed to the brim with visitors, those numbers also spill over into April when the Orange and Blue are slated to get four-star safety Travaris Banks back on campus. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound defensive back told Swamp247 on Friday that he plans on returning to Gainesville on April 8 after making a stop making a stop back in January.

Following Banks’ Junior Day visit that ended with him receiving a scholarship offer, the high school junior noted that Florida was among his top three schools so far.

“I would say they are one of my top schools,” he told 247Sports. “I would say them (Florida), Florida State, Tennessee are doing a good job with me.

“I liked the environment, the new facility they had, and they went through a lot of things with me. I got to see a demonstration of how things go in their weight room and how they do their meal prep for their players. I got to watch some film of how they do their practices and got to tour places where they do their academics and schoolwork too.”

Former safeties coach Patrick Toney had previously led the charge for the young man’s talents, but now that he has departed for the NFL, assistant head coach and secondary coach Corey Raymond is presumed in charge of his recruitment. The visit in April will give him a chance to acclimate with Raymond as well as new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Banks is ranked No. 126 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also has him at Nos. 121 and 12, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the pack for the defensive back’s talents with a 30.3% chance of signing him, while the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers follow behind at 20.1%, 17.2% and 9.7%, respectively.

