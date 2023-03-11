Elk River police report: Stolen Jeep found with ‘heavy damage’ in Ramsey County; language service helps police talk to driver; and teen has concussion after school assault

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen in Elk River was found, damaged, in Ramsey County.

Elk River Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, for the report of a vehicle theft. The victim told police that she left for work at 7:30 a.m. that day and when she came home at about 6:30 p.m. the vehicle was gone.

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers learned at approximately 9 p.m. that night that the vehicle was recovered in Ramsey County, unoccupied, and with no keys in it.

The vehicle had sustained “heavy damage” and was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash, he said.

Language service helps police talk to driver after crash

Police used a language service to communicate with a driver after a two-vehicle property damage crash in Elk River.

Police were called to the 16700 block of Highway 10 at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. Two vehicles collided after one lost control on icy and snow-covered roads.

One of the drivers, a 22-year-old Ramsey woman, did not speak English, so a language service was used. She was cited for driving with no driver’s license.

Gacke said officers typically use Language Line services once or twice a month.

“When language barriers are present, regardless of the nature of the incident officers are handling, they can call Language Line and be connected with an interpreter who provides over-the-phone interpretation,” he said.

Teen has concussion after school assault

A teenage boy reportedly suffered a concussion after an assault in the bathroom at Elk River High School, 900 School St.

The assault was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday, March 6, and involved a Big Lake boy, 15, and the victim, an Elk River boy, 16. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.

The victim’s parents reported that they took the boy to urgent care, where he was diagnosed as having a concussion.

Passenger had an active felony warrant

Police arrested a 30-year-old Onamia man on an active felony warrant from Hennepin County after an Elk River officer observed a vehicle parked in a fire lane at Walmart, 18185 Zane St., Elk River.

The officer saw paraphernalia in plain view and conducted a vehicle search. The rear passenger was identified and determined to have the active warrant.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

Woman arrested for giving false name

After allegedly giving police a false name, a 20-year-old Andover woman was arrested.

The incident unfolded after Elk River Police stopped a vehicle near Highway 169 and Main Street for expired registration and a suspended object just before 9 p.m. Monday, March 6. The officer detected the odor of marijuana and saw marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

The driver provided a name and date of birth of her sister during the traffic stop, according to the police report. She was taken into custody for false name to peace officer and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.

Student, 9, was ‘destroying’ classroom

A police detective responded after a student was reported to be “destroying” one of the third grade classrooms at Meadowvale Elementary School in Elk River. The incident was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday, March 6.

“On arrival, the student was sitting in the corner of the room behind the classroom television; the classroom (was) highly disheveled but no other students were in the room,” according to the police report.

The student, a 9-year-old boy, left the building after his parent arrived. The boy will receive school consequences, according to the police report.

Baggie of suspected meth found on floor

An employee of Holiday, 18823 Freeport St., Elk River, contacted police Friday, March 3, after finding a baggie containing a crystalline substance on the floor in front of the cash registers. The substance is suspected methamphetamine and was placed into evidence at the police department, according to the police report. Gacke said police are investigating.

Controlled substances found in vehicle search

Controlled substances were located after police searched a vehicle following a traffic stop in Elk River. The vehicle was pulled over just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the 17000 block of Yale Court for no plates. The driver was driving after suspension and police detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Gacke said the incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Vehicle crashes into snowbank, hits tree

A 34-year-old Elk River man sustained minor injuries after his vehicle crashed into a snowbank and tree.

A passerby alerted police to the vehicle in the 12600 block of Industrial Boulevard in Elk River at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The vehicle was unoccupied. The owner of the vehicle was located at his home. He claimed his steering went out in the vehicle after working on it during the day, according to the police report. He had minor cuts on his hands and lip and declined medical attention.

Police arrest a St. Cloud man for DWI

Police arrested a 43-year-old St. Cloud man after observing a vehicle traveling west on Highway 10 near Main Street with a headlight out. Police also observed multiple lane violations. The vehicle was stopped near Highway 10 and Joplin Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 3. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.