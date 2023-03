talentrecap.com

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Ex Zayn Malik By Andrew Portugal, 3 days ago

By Andrew Portugal, 3 days ago

Supermodel and former partner of One Direction‘s Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, opened up about their co-parenting journey with their two-year-old daughter, Khai. Although the couple ...