Sheet Metal Workers recruiting apprentices

ELMIRA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH) – Area Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union #112, will host a recruitment from April 10, 2023, through April 9th, 2024, for ten Sheet Metal Worker Apprentices.

The ten openings is the total number of apprentices needed for two recruitment regions – the Southern Tier and Western regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained at the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Area Sheet Metal Workers located at 1200 Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira.

You can also download and print an application from smw112.org .

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED).

Must sign an affidavit indicating that they are physically able to perform the work of a Sheet Metal Worker, which may include: Working with sharp objects, hazardous machinery, and possible exposure to loud noises and respiratory irritants. Standing, sitting and walking for prolonged periods of time. Squatting and bending repeatedly. Working in severe weather conditions and extreme temperatures. Working in confined spaces. Lifting and/or moving heavy objects and equipment weighing up to 100 pounds. Working off ladders and scaffolds at heights that may exceed 50 feet.

Must have a valid NYS driver’s license. Apprentices may be required to drive company vehicles.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various work sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship

