Enzo Fernandez And Kai Havertz Combine For Goal Of The Season Contender Against Leicester

Havertz scored one of the best goals of his career during Saturday's 3-1 win at Leicester.

Kai Havertz could be among the candidates when the Premier League's Goal of the Season prize is awarded in May.

The Chelsea forward scored one of the best goals of his career during Saturday's 3-1 win at Leicester City.

It arrived in added time at the end of the first half to put Chelsea 2-1 up after earlier strikes from Ben Chilwell and Patson Daka.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz pictured (right) watching on after beating Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward with a first-time lob IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Manjit Narotra

Havertz was stood in the semi-circle just outside of the Leicester penalty area when he read the mind of Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernandez.

As Fernandez stylishly scooped a lofted through-pass over the Leicester defense, Havertz had already started his run.

That run was timed to perfection as he stayed onside before beating Leicester keeper Danny Ward with a sublime first-time finish.

Havertz punished Ward for straying off his line as he executed an inch-perfect lob before the ball had hit the floor.

Mateo Kovacic scored Chelsea's third goal of the game with a spectacular volleyed strike in the second half.

Leicester ended the game with 10 men after Wout Faes was sent off for picking up his second yellow card late on.

Chelsea have now won three games in a row in all competitions for the first time since October.