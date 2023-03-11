WWE SmackDown video highlights: Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn stand tall
By Joseph Currier,
3 days ago
Rhodes & Zayn brawled with The Usos on Friday's SmackDown.
Last night's SmackDown ended with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn standing tall over The Usos.
Days after turning against Zayn, Jey Uso explained his actions last night. Jey said he didn't want to betray Zayn. But when choosing between family and Zayn, he had no choice. Jey called Zayn selfish for not falling in line and doing what Roman Reigns wanted. Jey said Zayn isn't blood and never will be.
Cody then made his way out when The Usos started to address him. The Usos threatened to take out Cody and prevent him from making it to WrestleMania. As a two-on-one brawl was about to begin, Zayn ran in to help even the odds.
A brawl broke out that spilled into the crowd. After getting back to the ringside area, Cody and Zayn were able to clear the ring of both Usos.
Also last night: Rey Mysterio was revealed as the first inductee for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. A fatal five-way match that was supposed to determine Gunther's challenger for WrestleMania ended in controversy. The Judgment Day battled Legado del Fantasma. And Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had a confrontation ahead of their WrestleMania title match.
