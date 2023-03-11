This Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner Evokes the Flavors of French Onion Soup

Bring the flavors of French onion soup to your table with this easy sheet pan chicken thighs recipe.

1. Position a rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 450°F.

2. In a small bowl, whisk stock and Worcestershire. In another small bowl, whisk

salt, pepper and paprika.

3. Thoroughly pat chicken dry. Lightly brush a large rimmed baking sheet with oil; sprinkle generously with paprika mixture. Place chicken on baking sheet, skin-side up; brush with 2 Tbsp oil. Generously season chicken with remaining paprika mixture. Pour stock mixture around chicken (not on top). Roast chicken 20 minutes.

4. While chicken is cooking, in a medium skillet, heat remaining 1 Tbsp oil and butter over medium until butter has melted. Add onions and sugar. Season with a couple of generous pinches of salt, cover, and cook 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes and adjusting the heat as needed to prevent onions from burning. Uncover and cook 5 minutes or until onions turn a beautiful light caramel color. Stir in thyme; cook 2 minutes or until fragrant. Remove from heat; set aside.

5. In a small bowl, combine sherry, parsley and garlic. Remove chicken from oven; evenly pour sherry mixture over thighs. Evenly divide caramelized onions over each thigh, followed by Gruyère.

6. Return chicken to oven. Roast 15 minutes or until cheese has fully melted. Let rest for about 5 minutes. Serve garnished with parsley.

This sheet-pan chicken dinner from the new cookbook Everyday Grand by Jocelyn Delk Adams is inspired by her lifelong love of French onion soup .

Vidalia onions are a sweet variety that caramelizes nicely. If you can't find them, substitute another sweet variety, such as Oso, Maui or Walla Walla.

[Adapted from Everyday Grand Copyright © 2023 by Jocelyn Delk Adams Photographs copyright © 2023 by Brittany Conerly. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.]

