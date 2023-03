Lite 96.9 WFPG

Selena Gomez Squashes Rumors of Feud with Kidney Donor and ‘Best Friend’ Francia Raisa By Jacklyn Krol, 3 days ago

By Jacklyn Krol, 3 days ago

After months of speculation that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were in a feud, the Only Murders In The Building star put those rumors to ...