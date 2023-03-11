Open in App
Georgia State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday

By The Associated Press, AJC Staff,

3 days ago

March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know ahead of Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday is March 12, when bracket matchups will be set for the First Four and first- and second-round games that stretch from Florida to California .

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. Sunday. Readers will find updates affecting Georgia teams on ajc.com and on Twitter @AJCSports . A full preview of the first- and second-round games will be published in Monday ePaper editions.

Kennesaw State embracing underdog role ahead of NCAA Tournament

KEY DATES

March 14-15: First Four.

March 16-17: First Round.

March 18-19: Second Round

Sweet 16 weekend March 23-26 will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

Where is the Final Four? In Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

Basketball aficionados, take note: The women’s NCAA Tournament will hold its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour drive up the road from Houston.

UGA women to face Florida State in first round of NCAA Tournament

