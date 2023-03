An area police department was awarded funding by Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office to help address violent crime in the community.

Twelve law enforcement agencies in the state were awarded a total of $1.3 million in grants as part of the most recent round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Program.

Among the agencies awarded is Enon Police Department, which was awarded over $26,800, according to a media release.

The grants aim to help agencies pay for retention and hiring bonuses to help maintain staffing levels, recruit new officers and continue services to investigate and prevent violent crimes, the media release states.

Since the program started in 2021 around $80 million has been awarded to 170 Ohio law enforcement agencies.