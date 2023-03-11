5 LSU players with the most to gain in spring practice

“There’s no scoreboard out in spring practice. There’s no winners. There’s no losers.”

That’s how Brian Kelly opened his spring practice press conference, emphasizing development and attention to detail, rather than leaning into any big narrative.

Kelly’s making it clear. Don’t overreact to spring ball.

With that being said, these practices aren’t irrelevant. It’s a small sample size compared to an entire offseason but coaches are going to notice guys who have taken a step forward.

On-field practices offer a chance for new leaders to emerge too. Here, we’ll look at five guys who have the most to gain this spring.

Noah Cain

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s running back room is thin right now.

Armoni Goodwin is out with an injury and John Emery Jr. is taking time to focus on academics. According to Kelly, Josh Williams is close to coming back this spring.

That leaves Noah Cain as LSU’s lone veteran out there. Cain had a serious knee injury in 2020 at Penn State and took a long time to look healthy again. Down the stretch last year, he showed real progress.

He’s a former five-star entering his fifth year and with some guys out, he’s got the chance to earn some carries.

Cain can take hold of the room entering the summer. LSU won’t have a feature back this fall. There are too many options with differing skill sets, but Cain might see an increased workload and a good performance this spring can solidify that.

Brian Thomas Jr.

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LSU’s got a solid No. 1 WR in Malik Nabers. The question is who emerges behind him. Brian Thomas Jr. has to be the favorite right now.

Thomas flashed his talent on several occasions in 2022. He’s got good size and runs decent routes. If he finds some consistency, he can be one of the SEC’s best.

Last August, Kelly noted that consistency. Saying he wanted Thomas not just to be a contributor, but a key contributor.

“It’s amazing what his raw physical ability is,” Kelly said.

Thomas has wowed coaches since he arrived on campus under Ed Orgeron. This could be the year it all clicks and that could start this spring.

Marlon Martinez

Kelly was asked about Marlon Martinez earlier this week. With Charles Turner out, Martinez is getting plenty of reps this spring but upon Turner’s return, it’s not clear where Martinez fits in LSU’s 2022 plan. That always raises the question of a transfer.

“We want him to stay, but as you know, there’s another transfer portal.”

Kelly offered praise for what Martinez has done this spring, saying he’s doing all the right thing and getting those first-team reps.

Martinez would be a big loss for LSU. The Tigers already took some depth hits on the interior and if Martinez exits, LSU would be relying entirely on newcomers to fill that depth.

If Martinez makes the most of his first team reps, he could see time in that rotation.

Jayden Daniels

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

I hesitated with this one.

Daniels is the No. 1 QB right now and Kelly confirmed that after the bowl game. You might be able to argue that Garrett Nussmeier has more to gain.

I’m going with Daniels though. Partly because Nussmeier is working back from an injury and also because spring offers Daniels a chance to remind everyone why he won the job in the first place.

He can demonstrate improved chemistry with the wide receivers and a better understanding of the offense that allows him to get the ball out quicker. Continuity and experience are important when it comes to both of those traits.

A good string of practices can further cement Daniels as QB1.

Jacobian Guillory

LSU should be more than fine at defensive tackle when the year begins, but right now, it’s thin.

Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith are recovering from injuries, and West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson isn’t out there, either.

Jacobian Guillory is back after being a rotational piece for the last couple of years. With offseason progression, he has the chance to be more than that this fall.

He showed steady progression and notched five hits on the QB last year. He’ll be entering his fourth year with the program after being ranked a top 100 recruit in the class of 2020. It’s time for a breakout.

With Wingo, Smith, and Jefferson, LSU already has three interior DL who can be difference-makers. If Guillory pans out, LSU could have the best defensive tackle group in the country.

On any given down, LSU could have a really good defender on the interior, keeping everyone fresh and constantly applying pressure up the middle.