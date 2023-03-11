Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addresses timeline for scheduling decisions

By Tyler Nettuno,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZL722_0lFbdcYV00

We all know the SEC is set to look a lot different when Oklahoma and Texas join the league starting with the 2024 football season. But what exactly those changes will entail remains a bit of a mystery.

One thing we can say with relative certainty: The two-division format is almost definitely heading into its final season and will likely be replaced by either an eight or nine-game format with three permanent conference opponents and the rest rotating.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addressed these possibilities during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, implying that the league’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida, could be a pivotal time in the decision-making process.

“We have, really, between now and I think our spring meetings in Destin to go back to the fundamentals of why we’ve looked at different models,” Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show Friday. “Generally, a single division. Key question, eight or nine games. A lot of discussion about permanent opponents, one or three? And here’s the caution for everyone. We’re won’t have a schedule with only three teams on it, for example. We will have a schedule with eight or nine games, and the weighting of the schedule, the analysis of the schedule, has to be done with the full schedule. One of the opportunities here is to play everybody every other year and one or three teams every year. That’s a much tighter strength of schedule balance than what we’ve experienced in divisions.

“We know we can narrow the competitive disparity, and I think that’s an important part that gets lost in the conversation. Now, will things stay as some people think they are? We’ll see. Those are the decisions to be made between now and the end of May.”

It seems there are still deliberations going on in determining the scheduling format going forward, but with the 2023 season on the horizon, the league is coming close to decision time.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Highly-Touted 2025 Quarterback
Norman, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Will Muschamp's Son, A QB Recruit, Announces His Commitment
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Multiple SEC Schools Reportedly Not Happy With Coaching Hire
Austin, TX1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s final bracket puts the Aggies in an interesting spot
College Station, TX2 days ago
Penn State in Top 3 for Class of 2024 four-star QB
State College, PA36 minutes ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH26 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Kansas fans react to major snub in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL18 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers News
Tampa, FL2 days ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Man driving wrong way on Alabama interstate killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler
Graysville, AL4 days ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC4 days ago
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jerry Jones Sunday
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Ex-LSU coach Will Wade lands new coach job
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
UNC basketball named an NCAA Tournament ‘snub’
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy