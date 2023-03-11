Open in App
Ulster County, NY
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Train In Town Of Ulster

By Joe Lombardi,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLUj6_0lFbd9En00
The area where the incident happened in the Town of Ulster. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened at around 3:35 p.m. Friday, March 10 in Ulster County in the area of Winsupply on Morton Blvd in the Town of Ulster.

That's when the Ulster County Sheriff's Office says a 911 caller reported the CSX train striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man from Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted at the scene by the Town of Ulster Police Department, New York State Police, Mobile Life Support Services, Ulster Hose Co. 5, and CSX.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

