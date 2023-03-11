Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials lambasted for honoring mayor’s opponent

By Jana Kadah,

3 days ago

A move to honor Cindy Chavez for International Women’s Day is ruffling feathers at San Jose City Hall, with some saying it was politically motivated.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Kamei and Councilmembers Dev Davis and Pam Foley gave a commendation to the Santa Clara County supervisor for her 20-plus years of public service at the San Jose City Council meeting on Tuesday. Chavez ran against Mayor Matt Mahan last year and is rumored to be eyeing another run in 2024.

Several City Hall insiders, who asked for anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the move is political—and to deny it is laughable.

“There are so many community leaders that are deserving of recognition. Cindy’s been around forever, she’s received so much recognition for so many different things,” one source told San José Spotlight. “This sounds like a political maneuver for maybe a run for office.”

Davis, who led the effort to honor Chavez, said the decision was not political. She’s one of 10 councilmembers who endorsed Chavez for mayor over Mahan last year.

“It’s important for us to put politics aside outside of elections and work together on common issues between the city and the county, of which there are many,” Davis told San José Spotlight.

Kamei also said politics was not a consideration. She thought Chavez would be a good choice because she has focused on women during her time as county supervisor—highlighting the annual women’s summit Chavez hosts. This year’s summit is April 29 at West Valley College.

Related Stories

February 7, 2023 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Drr_0lFbcuRo00

San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner

November 22, 2022 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yR1Ks_0lFbcuRo00

How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race

August 22, 2022 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAQsW_0lFbcuRo00

What team are San Jose officials on: Chavez or Mahan?

“I’ve known Cindy for a very, very long time. She’s done so much in our community,” Kamei told San José Spotlight. “She’s a mom, a mentor, she exemplifies what young women and girls look up to in terms of the accomplishments that she’s had.”

Another City Hall insider from the 18th floor told San José Spotlight that Chavez’s commendation was the main topic of discussion on Tuesday.

“Everybody’s phones were blowing up because it was such a juvenile move,” the source said.

A third source inside City Hall said it’s interesting the women councilmembers chose to honor Chavez instead of Susan Ellenberg , president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

“If they wanted to highlight collaboration with the county, why not honor the woman president?” the source told San José Spotlight. “Cindy is worthy of recognition, but the reason why she was chosen I don’t think was for her public service alone.”

At the meeting, Mahan thanked Chavez for her years as a former city councilmember and vice mayor, along with her years at the county as he handed her an honorary plaque. Mahan did not respond to a request for comment. Foley declined to comment.

Chavez didn’t respond to requests for comment, but said at the meeting she’s honored to receive the commendation. She highlighted the women who came before her like Janet Gray Hayes, San Jose’s first female mayor, Suzanne Wilson, who served on the council and board of supervisors, and former Councilmember Shirley Lewis.

“If you’re watching this, I’m asking you to think about running at a local level,” Chavez said at the meeting. “So much change has happened at a local level because women really have bound together and thought differently about public policy.”

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post San Jose officials lambasted for honoring mayor’s opponent appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
San Jose mayor’s budget targets homelessness, public safety
San Jose, CA15 hours ago
UPDATE: Santa Clara County swaps land to build teacher housing
Cupertino, CA19 hours ago
East San Jose parents rally for principal’s return
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
A noisy fight over student parties amplifies California housing crisis
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Protesters Want Ex-Chief Armstrong Reinstated, Seek Meeting with Mayor Thao
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Alameda County D.A. Adds Hate Charge to Defendant Facing Trial for Assault with Deadly Weapon
Oakland, CA1 day ago
North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church Property Saved! THANK YOU!
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Jose decades: The 1980s
San Jose, CA16 hours ago
Oakland City Officials Send Letter to Holy Names University: City officials seek collaboration to preserve higher education on campus
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Jose residents say Buddhist temple will bring traffic, noise
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Editorial: San Jose shouldn’t bulldoze the past to build the future
San Jose, CA5 days ago
Inspection Of California Warehouse Leads To Chilling Discovery
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Closing Drug Markets Citywide
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Jose mayor blasts ‘weak’ government response to Silicon Valley Bank collapse
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Why these former Bay Area residents don't regret leaving California
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Historic homes in San Jose, San Francisco damaged by fire, rain
San Jose, CA1 day ago
San Francisco high rise under shelter in place as wind shatters windows
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Girl injured after redwood tree falls on California school during severe storm
Los Altos, CA10 hours ago
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Feb. 27
San Jose, CA2 days ago
2 Bay Area cities named the ‘happiest' in America: study
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
How a wooden fence and private parking divided a Point Richmond neighborhood
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Dozens line up to pull money from Silicon Valley Bank
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
'Shift in the forecast': Atmospheric river predictions adjusted in Bay Area
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
A Week In Silicon Valley, CA, On A $147,000 Salary
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago
There’s an abandoned octagon house hidden in the San Francisco woods
San Francisco, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy