Open in App
FOX 4 WFTX

Multiple condo units affected by structure fire Friday night

By Kaitlyn Snook,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0lFbcoOg00

Fire crews along with Red Cross volunteers responded to a structure fire at the Sunset Point Condos Friday night.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, according to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District. Four condo units were affected.

Crews from South Trail and Iona McGregor Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire and ventilate all affected units.

Volunteer members with Red Cross Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland chapter were called to the scene to assist two of the four families who have been displaced by the fire.

The other two families chose to stay with family and friends.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN5 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL14 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL12 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA19 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy