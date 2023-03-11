Open in App
Palm Beach County, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Move over, 561. Make way for area code 728

By Peter Burke,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOnzk_0lFbclkV00

Like it or not, there is a new area code in Palm Beach County.

The new 728 area code made its debut Friday, sharing Palm Beach County with its traditional 561 prefix.

So why is it necessary?

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees the implementation of new area codes, projected that the 561 area code would expire by the third quarter of 2023.

Approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in December 2021, the new 728 area code overlay will co-exist with the three digits most familiar to Palm Beach County residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278NqH_0lFbclkV00 NANPA
This map shows all the area codes in Florida.

"Palm Beach County's continued growth is the driver behind the Commission's approval of the additional 728 area code," Public Service Commission Chairman Andrew Fay said in a news release . "We believe the approval of this new overlay will help PBC continue to meet the demand for new phone numbers."

Because of the transition to 10-digit dialing in July 2022, the only option for relief was an overlay of the 561 area code. That means no current numbers will change, but any new numbers will have the 728 area code that would be used over the existing designated geographic location.

In 2002, the Public Service Commission approved a geographic split of the 561 area code, introducing the 772 area code, which was assigned to the Treasure Coast.

The 561 area code began in 1996 in a split from the 407 area code, now commonly associated with the Orlando area.

SOUTH FLORIDA AREA CODES AT A GLANCE

County Area Code Inception Year Origin
Palm Beach 561, 728 1996, 2023 Split from 407
Broward 954, 754 1995, 2001 Split from 305, Overlay of 954
Miami-Dade 305, 786 1947, 1998 Original, Overlay of 305

A change in area codes is nothing new for South Florida, which has seen an increase through the years.

The 305 area code currently associated with Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys was one of the original 86 area codes created in 1947. It initially covered the entire state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUfqU_0lFbclkV00 NANPA
This is a map of the original area codes, including Florida's 305, introduced in 1947.

Miami-Dade County's second 786 area code was introduced as an overlay in 1998.

Broward County's 954 area code split from area code 305 in 1995. The 754 area code in Broward County was activated in 2001 and began use the following year.

There is no cost for callers dialing between the old 561 and new 728 area codes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
West Palm Beach residents speak out following recent distribution of hate messages in community
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
HEALTH INSPECTOR: Popular Delray Beach Eatery Cited
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE’S BOOMING LUXURY HOME MARKET TURNS TO ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION FOR BUYERS, A BOUTIQUE BUILDING
Fort Lauderdale, FL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State committee orders audit into Delray Beach's finances related to Highland Beach
Delray Beach, FL22 hours ago
10 freebies for you: Bus rides, swim lessons, baby supplies — and the chance to win a giant Easter egg
Deerfield Beach, FL17 hours ago
Miami-Dade judge who handled Surfside building collapse lawsuits resigns
Surfside, FL20 hours ago
Delray Beach voters elect pair of newcomers as commissioners
Delray Beach, FL9 hours ago
Lawns turning brown as lack of rain continues
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Residents join together to demand a stop to crime, shootings in Northwest Pompano
Pompano Beach, FL13 hours ago
HTG Breaks Ground on $43.5M Mount Hermon Apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL22 hours ago
Financial 'adviser' swindled Palm Beach County couple out of millions. Here's the price he'll pay.
Highland Beach, FL1 day ago
Prosecutors make move to expedite extradition of accused Florida killer
Palm Beach Gardens, FL1 day ago
Mother of 5-year-old girl bitten in Fort Lauderdale dog attack demands change from Broward County Commission
Fort Lauderdale, FL11 hours ago
Palm Beach County woman honored for her dedication to helping others
Riviera Beach, FL12 hours ago
Delray Seat 4 election: Allegations fly concerning candidates' business practices
Delray Beach, FL3 days ago
WPB police: Five men dumped antisemitic flyers at Northwood homes
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
It took nearly 6 years to close a patient-brokering case. Here's how a Boynton-area man will pay.
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach couple plead guilty to trying light baby on fire
West Palm Beach, FL16 hours ago
North Carolina prosecutors to drop charges against person of interest in death of Lyft driver
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago
Southern Living names best BBQ restaurant in Florida
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
More antisemitic flyers found outside West Palm Beach homes
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy