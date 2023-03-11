Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Caleb is the Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

By Claire Geary,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOj96_0lFbcHSp00

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Caleb is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix, but his background remains a mystery because he was abandoned by his owner at the APL. After being stranded, he had a "highly dilapidated appearance," said Brenda Evans, the assistant shelter manager of the APL.

After taking him into the shelter, the APL started to answer questions about Caleb's background. Come to find out, Caleb is deaf.

"While many may think that this disability could be a drawback, here at the APL we find it as a unique characteristic that may be an advantage to a dog!" she said. "Deaf dogs tend to be undemanding and simple to train because they are less distractible. They commonly are more receptive to and learn cues more quickly than hearing dogs."

In addition to being deaf, Caleb was also diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis, which causes his skin to be flaky. However, medicated baths and a tailored diet have benefitted his condition.

"We would love to find this boy a foster to adopt home for him to continue his treatment and to help the staff at the APL better understand what this tender-hearted boy will need to live his life to the happiest, healthiest life," Evans said.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Golden Retriever Rescue in desperate need of foster families
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$5,000 reward for local missing dog
Broadview Heights, OH12 days ago
Man Sleeps in Animal Shelter for 7 Nights to Support Dog that Waited 400 Days for a Home.
Merriam, KS11 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Kansas City, MO19 days ago
Dog Missing From Texas Home Walks 10 Miles Back To Shelter, Rings Doorbell
El Paso, TX29 days ago
Rescued Puppy Left in Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut at a Casino Is Enjoying New Forever Home
Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
German shepherds seeking home after owner dies
Port Clinton, OH11 days ago
Protesters rush to Harrisburg Humane Society to try to stop killing of beloved dog: ‘It’s a disgrace’
Harrisburg, PA29 days ago
After being shot with a tranquilizer, a lonely, malnourished bear that lost its mother dies.
Victor, ID18 days ago
Owner of Burkburnett pet shop charged with animal cruelty
Wichita Falls, TX18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy