Virginia man killed when Mercedes flies off NYC highway into trees: police

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News,

3 days ago

A Virginia man was killed early Saturday when his Mercedes Benz flew off the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens, striking an emergency call box and a tree, police said.

Brandon M. Peterson, 28, was ejected from his luxury car following the blistering 6:30 a.m. crash, cops said.

The Mercedes Benz was traveling west along the curvy highway in Forest Park, Queens, when Peterson lost control of the wheel, said cops.

The car went over the median, struck an emergency call box on the side of the road, and rolled over several times before ramming into trees, police said.

First responders found Peterson sprawled out on the ground outside the car.

The victim died at the scene, authorities said.

