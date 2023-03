EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in the lower valley Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Ave. at 4:44 a.m.

Officials confirmed that special traffic investigators were on the scene of the crash.

