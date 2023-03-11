Open in App
Bristol, CT
Hartford Courant

One injured after jumping from window to escape Bristol house fire

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant,

3 days ago

One person was injured after jumping out of a window to escape a house fire in Bristol on Friday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a home on the South Street Extension on the city’s West End about 2:30 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple 911 calls about a home on fire with people possibly trapped inside, according to the Bristol Fire Department.

A man who lived on the upper floor jumped from a window to escape the blaze and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

Everyone else was able to safely escape the home, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross said they were helping one family that was displaced, including three adults and one child.

