The Morning Call

PIAA wrestling: Becahi freshman Keanu Dillard wins state title at 107

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call,

3 days ago
Northampton’s Carson Wagner, right, rallied in the last 10 seconds to beat Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams in the 114-pound semifinals Saturday at the PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

HERSHEY — Keanu Dillard has 24 varsity matches in his abbreviated freshman season at Bethlehem Catholic — all wins.

Dillard beat Abington Heights’ Luke Sirianni 7-1 in the PIAA Class 3A final Saturday night at 107 pounds.

“I tried to keep the same tactic [as the first meeting],” Desmond said, “a fast pace, a lot of snaps, kept my hands and feet together. I felt I didn’t that real well at the beginning of the tournament but picked it up at the end.”

Dillard beat Sirianni 8-0 in last Saturday’s Northeast Regional final.

Dillard scored in the first 30 seconds then rode out Sirianni. He then was let up by Sirianni to start the second for a 3-0 lead.

The Golden Hawk then attempted a go-behind that triggered a brief scramble that ended with another takedown and a 5-0 lead after two periods.

After Sirianni took injury time, Dillard buried him again with another takedown.

“Nerves were flying,” Dillard said. “Giant Center, first state final. It definitely slowed me down, but I kept it in perspective.”

The rest of the 3A medal matches finished too late for this edition. Please go to www.mcall.com/sports for a complete report.

Seven other area wrestlers reached the finals and 12 more secured medals.

Saturday morning shocker

Carson Wagner is nothing if not persistent.

The Northampton senior doesn’t waver even when losing late in a match.

That persistence allowed Wagner to recover from a 4-0 third-period deficit against 2021 state champion Kaedyn Williams of Manheim Township in Saturday morning’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal at 114 pounds.

Wagner used a chin whip with 11 seconds left for a five-point move to finish off Williams 7-5. The four-time state medalist reached his first state final with the rally.

“I knew his gas tank was running low,” the Binghamton commit said. “I knew if I kept pushing him, he wouldn’t be able to move. I’d outpace him.”

Wagner did just that. He got a takedown with 16 seconds left to pull within 4-2, then cut him with 11 seconds left. Williams, who took injury time midway through the third when he was clearly gassed, then was hit with a caution on the restart.

Williams went low on the restart, but Wagner quickly countered with the big move to complete the comeback.

“At that last lineup he was down on his knees,” the Konkrete Kid said. “I knew the tide was turning. I knew I could get him. [When I did], there was just so much going through my mind. It’s just a crazy way to get into the finals after all these years.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m just proud to be there.”

Wagner previously finished sixth, fifth and four in Hershey. He’ll face a familiar foe in the final, returning state champ Nate Desmond of Bethlehem Catholic. Desmond won the District 11 final (9-1) and Northeast Regional final (8-1).

“He’s outstanding with his pace, nonstop,” Wagner said of Desmond. “I’ve got to match it.”

Semifinal recap

Bethlehem Catholic had three finalists: Dillard, Desmond and Kollin Rath (139).

Dillard recovered from allowing a quick takedown to Butler’s Santino Sloboda to pull away for an 8-2 win in the semis.

Desmond rolled over McDowell’s Logan Sallot, pinning him in 5 minutes.

Rath rode out State College’s Dalton Perry in the second, then picked up a quick escape and a late takedown to win 3-1.

Nazareth’s returning state champions Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) returned to the finals with pins in the semis. Sasso needed only 47 seconds to wrap up Kennett’s John Pardo. Kinney needed a second run at an arm bar to finish off Trinity’s Ty Banco in 3:06.

Kinney, who has three pins, gets state No. 2 Nick Pavlechko of State College in the final. Pavlechko, who was third last year, has three losses to 2A finalist Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt and another to St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen, who is ranked third nationally.

Quakertown had two bidding for championships: Mason Ziegler (121) and Collin Gaj (145).

Ziegler took down Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser 5-3 in the semis. The Panthers junior scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and never let Houser get anything going offensively. Ziegler faces Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo, a Penn State recruit, in the final.

Gaj beat Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos by the same score. Gaj scrambled to a takedown to get the lead with 35 seconds left in the second period, then got a reversal with 36 seconds left to get some breathing room. Gaj takes on two-time state champ Mac Church of Waynesburg Central in the final.

It is the first time Quakertown has two finalists since 2005 (Pat Flynn, Nate Naurouth).

• Area medalists: Bethlehem Catholic (3 finalists, 4 consolations); Nazareth (2 finalists, 3 consolations), Quakertown (2 finalists); Northampton (1 finalist, 1 consolations); Easton (2 consolations); Pennridge (2 consolations); Parkland (1 consolations).

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

PIAA Wrestling Championships

Lehigh Valley Class 3A medalists matches

107 : Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic) dec. Luke Sirianni (Abington Heights), 7-1

114 : Nate Desmond (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Carson Wagner (Northampton)

121 : Mason Ziegler (Quakertown) vs. Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport)

139 : Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Pierson Manville (State College)

145 : Collin Gaj (Quakertown) vs. Mac Church (Waynesburg)

215 : Sonny Sasso (Nazareth) vs. Dillon Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts)

285 : Sean Kinney (Nazareth) vs. Nick Pavlechko (State College)

Third-place matches

107 : Colby Martinelli (Pennridge) vs. Santino Sloboda (Butler)

127 : Tahir Parkins (Nazareth) vs. Eren Sement (Council Rock North)

152 : Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) vs. Sam Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts)

160 : Andrew Harmon (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Dom Frontino (Shippensburg)

172 : Dom Wheatley (Nazareth) vs. Macon Myers (Central York)

Fifth-place matches

133 : Cael McIntyre (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Gunnar Myers (Wallenpaupack)

145 : Jake Doone (Nazareth) vs. Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain)

152 : Jake Dailey (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Sam Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts)

172 : Luke Thomas (Bethlehem Catholic) vs. Talan Hogan (Pennridge)

Seventh-place matches

107 : Nick Salamone (Easton) vs. Curtis Nelson (Ridley

127 : Ben Fanelli (Easton) vs. Michael Turi (West Scranton)

189 : Adrian Gacek (Parkland) vs. Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights)

