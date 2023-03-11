Open in App
Whiskey Riff

God Help Us… Hidden Valley Ranch Flavored Ice Cream is Hitting The Shelves Of Walmart

By Quinn Eaton,

3 days ago

Alright people, we have to draw the line somewhere.

The “Twinkie” and “Oatmeal Crème Pie” flavored ice creams were already a stretch, but apparently there is now a market for Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream.

Ranch dressing lovers rejoice?

I had to check to make sure that it wasn’t April Fools’ Day yet, because the whole idea of this seems like it is straight out of a TV sitcom. The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company will be partnering with Hidden Valley to release this “Limited Edition” flavor, and something tells me that “edition” being “limited” is probably a good idea. I don’t see this flavor flying off the shelves.

The same ice cream company made headlines (and probably people sick) when they partnered with Kraft Mac and Cheese and released a Mac and Cheese flavored ice cream last year.

I’m starting to think this ice cream company is just chasing clout by announcing ridiculous ice cream flavors. Someone has to stop them before things get out of hand. Where do we draw the line as consumers? I’d say right before they start getting into “Hard Seltzer Flavored” ice cream, but I’m sure people would still be willing to try it.

Are super fans of ranch dressing even asking for this? No person in their right mind would be eating a bowl of ice cream and say “you know this is great and all, but you know what it could use? Some ranch dressing.”

It truly is a travesty to the frozen aisle of the grocery store…

I’ll address the ice cream industry briefly. Let’s stick to the classic flavors of Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry. Sure, go crazy and put them all together in one box and call it Neapolitan, but that is as far as we need to go.

The reactions for the ranch flavored ice cream are already pouring in on social media, and it looks like everything in the world is balancing itself out:

Any positive review is either lying or getting paid by the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company to say it. There I said it.

The post God Help Us… Hidden Valley Ranch Flavored Ice Cream is Hitting The Shelves Of Walmart first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baskin-Robbins Has a New Chicken and Waffles-Flavored Ice Cream and You Need to Try It ASAP
New York City, NY13 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme donuts as a test in this state
Louisville, KY15 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The Taco Bell Quesarito Is Sadly Being Booted Off The Menu
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Tim McGraw Helps Dad With Stage Four Cancer Record Duet Of “My Little Girl” For His Daughters’ Future Wedding Day
Wellington, FL5 days ago
A Great White Shark Was Caught For The First Time Ever In Alabama
Orange Beach, AL20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy