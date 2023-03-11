Open in App
KDKA News Radio

Walmart to offer Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream

By Lauren Barry,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOuW8_0lFbYXhB00

Ranch dressing has been ranked as the favorite salad dressing in the U.S. It’s not only served on salads, but on pizza, vegetables, and as a go-to dip for buffalo wings. Now, it will also be in ice cream.

Walmart will begin selling the Van Leeuwen x Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored ice cream March 20.

“It is savory with the taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and just a touch of sweetness,” said a press release.

Ranch was invented in Santa Barbara, Calif., in the 1950s by the owners of Hidden Valley Ranch , Steve and Gayle Henson, according to the Food Network .

“Generally, ranch dressing is typically made with buttermilk, salt, garlic, onion and herbs, and is often combined with mayonnaise or sour cream (or Greek yogurt), and sometimes both (particularly when making dip),” the outlet explained.

While the savory flavors associated with ranch dressing may seem like an unusual pairing with a sweet treat such as ice cream, this rare limited-time flavor is one that ranch lovers might not want to miss. They’ll be able to pick up pints for $4.98 through March 28 at 3,500 Walmart stores.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, Associate Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

Ranch-flavored ice cream also joins the list of other unconventional ice cream flavors released in recent years, including Baskin-Robbins chicken and waffles ice cream and the “ Ice Dog Sandwich ” from Oscar Mayer.

In addition to Hidden Valley collaboration flavor, Van Leeuwen will also offer other limited-time flavors on the sweeter side this March. These include: limoncello cake, carrot cake, sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip and honey graham cracker.

