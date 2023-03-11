UPDATE: Woman dead after Loop stabbing

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A woman has died after being stabbed multiple times in the Loop Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 26, was in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone stabbed her about 1:30 a.m., police said.

No one was in custody.

She suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

