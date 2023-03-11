Auburn makes top 8 for elite WR Chance Robinson

He is the No. 107 overall recruit and No. 19 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Fort Lauderdale product is also the No. 16 player from Florida.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is being recruited by wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and has heard from Auburn receiver Camden brown who also starred at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Robinson caught 29 passes for 540 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to a perfect 14-0 record and a 3M state title.
The Tigers are starting to lay the foundation for an impressive 2024 recruiting class. They already have commitments from four-star quarterback Walker White and four-star cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.
