Auburn, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn makes top 8 for elite WR Chance Robinson

By JD McCarthy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s31yt_0lFbYQW600

Auburn is firmly in the mix for one of the top wide receivers in the country.

Chance Robinson is one of the best receivers in the country and on Friday he trimmed his top group to eight schools and the Tigers made the cut. They will be battling FSU, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss Penn State, Georgia, and Tennessee.

He is the No. 107 overall recruit and No. 19 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Fort Lauderdale product is also the No. 16 player from Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is being recruited by wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and has heard from Auburn receiver Camden brown who also starred at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Robinson caught 29 passes for 540 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to a perfect 14-0 record and a 3M state title.

The Tigers are starting to lay the foundation for an impressive 2024 recruiting class. They already have commitments from four-star quarterback Walker White and four-star cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.

