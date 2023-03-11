Open in App
Auburn QBs rank near bottom of College Football Network's SEC rankings

By Taylor Jones,

5 days ago
Auburn’s most scrutinized position in the spring continues to make its’ national rounds.

College Football Network recently projected how each SEC quarterback would perform this season. The battle between incumbent Robby Ashford and T.J. Finley will be a strong one throughout the spring and into summer workouts, so College Football Network made sure to include both names in their rankings by placing them No. 11 out of 14 quarterbacks.

College Football Network’s case for Finley is that he has a chance to have the best season of his college career under what is considered to be the most competent staff he has ever worked under.

For Finley, his third year in the program should be his best, even if his career arc would indicate otherwise. With a clean slate in terms of coaching staff and scheme, the big man could rely on his athleticism to give him an advantage over Ashford if he can stay healthy and keep the ball on the right side of the field.

As for Ashford, College Football Network suggests that he needs to improve as a playmaker in order to lead Auburn to a bowl game this season.

For Ashford, he’ll have to prove he can sustain drives with his arm and not just his legs if he wants to keep or even earn the starting nod at this point. He struggled with consistency both from a decision-making and an accuracy standpoint in 2022 and relied too heavily upon his legs to garner first downs.

No matter who wins the starting quarterback role, College Football Network feels that the competition will make both players better. The good news is, despite their low ranking, Auburn’s quarterback situation ranks higher than programs looking to fill the shoes of celebrated quarterbacks, Alabama and Georgia.

