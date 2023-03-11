Open in App
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk

By REBECCA STALNAKER,

3 days ago

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Secretary of State Representative Lee Dean, recently traveled from Charleston to Hinton. The reason for their visit was to give honor and recognition to long-time Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt, who will retire at the end of the year.

Merritt has continuously served the county for more than 30 years. In an earlier interview, she stated that she loved her time in the County Clerk's Office. She said, "I've been blessed to be the longest-serving County Clerk in the history of Summers County. I would like to thank the voters who have had the confidence in me to elect me and support me throughout these 31 years. I have never missed administering an election in Summers County since 1986."

The race to see who will become the new County Clerk between Lynn Reed and Jackie Farley ended in last week's election. All of the election stats are available on the Hinton News website.

The post Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk appeared first on The Hinton News .

