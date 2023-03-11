Open in App
Football league legend Adebayo Akinfenwa joins new club aged 40 leaving fans stunned

By Henry Tomlinson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ9Y1_0lFbXGtr00

ADEBAYO AKINFENWA stunned fans by joining Isthmian League side Faversham Town.

The football league legend had retired from playing at the end of last season following Wycombe's heartbreaking 2-0 League One play off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtNzU_0lFbXGtr00
Adebayo Akinfenwa has joined Faversham Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVUfq_0lFbXGtr00
He last played for Wycombe Credit: Rex

The 40-year-old however has come out of retirement to sign for the Lilywhites and help them battle against relegation.

The club revealed that manager Sammy Moore was able to convince the veteran striker to sign.

And Akinfenwa - nicknamed The Beast - was named on the bench for today's clash against Lancing.

The club confirmed the signing with the statement: "Faversham Town F.C have landed a major coup, signing a hugely popular former professional striker.

"Adebayo Akinfenwa 40, joins the Lilywhites to further help bolster their frontline in their battle against relegation as he comes out of retirement."

And fans were left stunned, as one tweeted: "WTFFFFF."

A second wrote: "Go on mate, The Beast AKA Benjamin Button."

A third commented: "This is fantastic, I've never been so close to rubbing my eyes in disbelief."

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST FOOTBALL BETTING SITES IN THE UK

A fourth said: "That’s just unbelievable."

A fifth added: "Nah this is nuts."

Last July, Akinfenwa appeared in an eighth-tier match as he played for Hashtag United.

He enjoyed a 45-minute cameo before being replaced by former Love Island contestant Toby Aromolaran.

After the game, he suggested that his knee "doesn't seem like it wants to work anymore".

While Faversham will be hoping his knee holds up in their relegation fight.

