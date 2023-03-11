Open in App
Gastonia, NC
The Gaston Gazette

Let consumers control the marketplace

By Dave Hoesly,

3 days ago

According to the March 10, 2023, issue of The Gaston Gazette , “Dollar stores face local pushback.”  The pushback, of course, is not from those stores’ potential customers, but rather from other stores who don’t want the competition.

And the latter are way comfortable using the power of government zoning, e.g., to prevent the dollar stores from locating where they want ( i.e. , where they can attract the most customers willing to buy dollar stores’ wares). This is crony capitalism at its worst, using the government to thwart competition.

As expected, the tired argument is trotted out, saying the dollar chains will “wipe out” other stores, but the chains have no power to do that; that power resides only in consumers’ hands, and if consumers choose to visit dollar chains, why should they not have that freedom?

And if existing stores don’t like the competition, they should consider changing their prices and policies to attract and keep customers.

Dave Hoesly is a resident of Gastonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bVKa_0lFbWDV900

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Let consumers control the marketplace

