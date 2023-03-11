Updates: Relativity scrubs second attempt at launching world's first 3D-printed rocket

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here .

Update: Relativity Space scrubbed the second attempt at launching its Terran 1 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Saturday after several weather, range, and technical issues cropped up during the three-hour countdown. The next attempt has not yet been set, but will be at least two days given that teams need to replenish propellants at Launch Complex 16. See the latest at floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Follow live as Relativity Space targets Saturday, March 11, for the first launch of its 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 110-foot rocket vertically printed in California is set to launch during a three-hour window that opens at 1 p.m. EST. The Cape's Launch Complex 16 will host this mission known as "Good Luck, Have Fun" or "GLHF." Because it's a demonstration flight, there is no customer payload.

The rocket, 85% 3D printed by mass, will fly an eastern trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean before separating from its second stage, which will then fire and attempt to achieve Earth orbit. There will be no landing attempt as Terran 1 is an expendable vehicle.

If everything goes according to plan, this will mark the first 3D-printed rocket launch, as well as the first time a methane-powered vehicle flies from Cape Canaveral.

Follow live updates and ask questions below:

