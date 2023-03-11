Purdue basketball beats Ohio State, advances to Big Ten Conference tournament finals

It wasn't easy, but the Purdue men's basketball team is in the Big Ten semifinals after a 70-65 win over Rutgers on Friday.

The No. 1 seeded Boilermakers (27-5) have an interesting matchup against No. 13 Ohio State today. The Buckeyes (16-18) won five regular season conference games, but have rattled off three straight victories in the Big Ten tournament. Ohio State's most recent win was a 68-58 victory against No. 4 Michigan State .

Purdue faced OSU twice during the season. The first game on Jan. 5 was a close 71-69 win for the Boilermakers . But the second matchup was all Purdue as it won 82-55 .

Sam King and Gregg Doyel will have live updates throughout, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Zach Edey led the way for the Boilermakers with 32 points and 14 rebounds, but Purdue got help from a lot of guys today.

Brandon Newman contributed 15 points and Braden Smith had 14 points (2 for 2 from 3).

Purdue made 48% of its shots from the floor and was 7 of 15 from 3-point range (47%). The Boilermakers are off the finals where they will play either No. 3 Indiana or No. 10 Penn State.

There's no stopping Zach Edey in this one. The big man has 32 points and 13 rebounds.

Brandon Newman has 10 points and has made 2 3s.

Ohio State is hanging around but Purdue hasn't let its lead slip to less than 6 points this half.

Zach Edey has his 25th double-double of the season with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio State cut Purdue's lead to single digits with two Justice Sueing free throws.

Braden Smith has not missed a shot for the Boilermakers. He is 4 for 4 from the floor and 2 for 2 from deep.

Ohio State went about 3 minutes before Bruce Thorton hit a 3-pointer. Purdue is distancing itself from the Buckeyes midway through the second half.

Zach Edey has 23 points and 7 rebounds.

Zach Edey opened up the second half with a basket. He has 19.

Braden Smith has 5 points this half already with a basket and 3-pointer.

HALFTIME: Purdue 42, Ohio State 34

Purdue finished the half strong with a 21-5 run. David Jenkins Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left.

Zach Edey had 17 points and 2 rebounds. As a team, the Boilermakers made 59% of their shots from the floor and were 5 of 6 from deep (83%).

Coming out of the timeout, Zach Edey converted two free throw attempts, then made a jumper on the ensuing possession.

Roddy Gayle Jr. made yet another 3-pointer and hasn't missed (5 for 5). After Gayle's basket, made yet another jumper to give him 16 points on the day.

David Jenkins Jr. sunk a 3 at the 2:17 mark to extend Purdue's lead to 4 points. Purdue is on a 13-3 run.

According to the broadcast, Purdue coach Matt Painter is talking to the officials because he believes Zach Edey is being fouled and they're not calling it. Edey, who has 10 points, has gone to the foul line twice and has missed both attempts.

Braden Smith's jumper cut Ohio State's lead to 2 points going into the break.

7:36 left 1H: Ohio State 29, Purdue 23

Ohio State's Roddy Gayle Jr. has been a problem so far. He has 13 points and has not missed any of his 3-point attempts (4 for 4).

Both teams are shooting very well early on. The Boilermakers are 3 for 3 from 3-point range and the Buckeyes are 4 for 5. Roddy Gayle Jr. has 10 points already for Ohio State (3 for 3 on 3-pointers).

Ohio State took the lead after an Isaac Likekele basket.

Caleb Furst has been a force off the bench for Purdue. He already has 6 points on 3 for 3 shooting from the floor.

Brandon Newman and Fletcher Loyer opened up the game with a pair of 3-pointers. Zach Edey then hit back-to-back baskets before Ohio State made a 4-0 run.

Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh will not return to game action this season after being diagnosed with an undisclosed knee injury, according to reports.

“Brice has had an outstanding freshman season and played very well down the stretch,” coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “I know how badly he wanted to play, and we are disappointed for him. We are proud of him and his continued development as a player and I know he's looking forward to supporting his teammates again today.”

Sensabaugh is considered a first-round NBA Draft pick and averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this season.

Purdue vs. Ohio State is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Zach Edey, a 7-4 junior, is averaging 21.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 assists for the fifth-ranked Boilermakers.

