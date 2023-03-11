LeBron James' Viral Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Raptors

LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-112 at home in California.

D'Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes of playing time.

He also shot an impressive 5/8 from the three-point range and 10/17 from the field.

With the victory, the Lakers have now won three games in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are 33-34 in 67 games, which moved them into sole possession of the ninth seed in the Western Conference (one of the final two play-in tournament spots).

At home, the Lakers are a solid 18-15 in the 33 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James missed his sixth game in a row due to a foot injury .

After the big win for the Lakers, he sent out a tweet that has gone viral.

His post has over 90,000 likes and nearly five million impressions in less than 12 hours.

James: "🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Man I love this team!!! #Lakeshow "

Before the injury, James had been in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 47 games (while shooting 50.1% from the field).

The 19-time NBA All-Star is in his 20th season in the league (and fifth playing for the Lakers).

The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday night when they host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Los Angeles, California.