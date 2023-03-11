Fire breaks out at Camden house where Martin Luther King Jr. stayed

A fire that broke out early Saturday damaged a Camden house where Martin Luther King Jr. stayed while he was a young seminarian. The future of the long-derelict structure, which local activists had hoped to preserve, restore and convert into a memorial to the civil rights leader and his work, is now in doubt.

The fire at 753 Walnut Street was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, according to Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper.

Blaze challenged firefighters

Harper said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but he noted the precarious structure presented challenges to firefighters.

"The place was already boarded and heavily fortified when our members got there," he said. "They had to open the boards but by that time, the fire was pretty well advanced. They couldn't make entry because of concerns about the structural integrity."

Harper said no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians; he was not immediately aware of the status of people living in a home attached to 753 Walnut.

Frustration over inaction

Patrick Duff, a Haddon Heights activist and amateur historian who's been working to preserve the house since he uncovered its history in 2015, expressed frustration on Saturday with city and state officials for inaction and diverting money meant for the house to other uses — including the fire department.

Duff said a squatter had taken up residence in the house, and he'd warned city officials about the potential for a fire.

Harper could not confirm the presence of a squatter in the house, but acknowledged that it's a common occurrence in a city challenged by homelessness, poverty and the opioid epidemic.

Despite promises and a visit from civil rights icon and King mentee U.S. Rep. John Lewis is 2016, by 2017 Duff was at odds with the state and the city over preservation of the house.

"I do not feel bad," Duff said. "I fought really hard. I was honest with everything I put forth. But the dishonesty of the state, the city — losing this house and its significance is on them."

Activist still hopeful

Amir Khan, a pastor and activist, had been working to secure additional funds to preserve the house. He heard about the fire on Saturday morning as his phone started pinging. He was still hopeful the house could be saved, saying he's spoken with an architect who'd been working with him on its preservation. If the house's facade and side could be shored up, the architect told Khan, the house could still be saved.

"We're hoping and praying that things will still work out OK," said Khan. "I'm just glad no one was hurt, especially the people who live next door, and I'm sure that would have been Dr. King's first wish, too."

The house is insured, Khan said, and he was hopeful an adjuster could come out quickly and work to shore up the structure could begin quickly.

"Prayerfully, we can keep moving forward."

Duff expressed sadness that the house, on a street with other derelict structures and a former community garden that's now an overgrown mess, might never realize its potential to lift people in Bergen Square, a neighborhood plagued by drug activity, homelessness, blight, illegal dumping and pollution.

"I wanted this house to be a beacon of hope," said Duff.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has called the region home since 1971. Contact her at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @wordsbyPhaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

