Bronx teacher Mercedes Liriano used school email to solicit hookups, threesomes, investigation reveals

By Susan Edelman, Melissa Klein,

3 days ago

A Bronx teacher used her Department of Education email address to pursue her own sex education — soliciting threesomes on Craigslist and exchanging lewd photos, a probe revealed.

Mercedes “Mercy” Liriano — who last made waves when she helped “cancel” the white principal at MS 224 in Mott Haven over racism allegations — used her school address for the raunchy exchanges, according to a report by the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.

“Voluptuous sexy AA female looking for dominant cpl — w4mw,” the subject line of one email exchange said, according to the SCI report.

“Hey still wondering if you are still interested??” the email read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g57Yv_0lFbPvvy00
Bronx English teacher Mercedes Liriano used her school email address to send bikini photos and lewd pictures, an investigation found.
Facebook Mercedes Liriano Clark

The 50-year-old English teacher also asked in a message: “So what are you willing to do n not do?? I ask bc for us we both need to be pleased n would want to please you too. Have u done 3somes before??”

Liriano solicited sex in at least eight emails from December 2016 to September 2017, the report said.

“Indecent photographs were exchanged, and one of the emails contained pictures of a woman’s vagina and a woman’s buttocks,” the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBHpd_0lFbPvvy00
Liriano made waves when she helped “cancel” the white principal at MS 224 in Mott Haven.
Facebook Mercedes Liriano Clark

The married Liriano sent bikini-clad photos of herself with a message that said, “Hello my name is Mercedes aka Mercy. Here are some pictures of me. Hope to hear from you soon,” according to the report.

The emails started around the time Patricia Catania took over as interim acting principal of the school.

In February 2019, Liriano claimed that Catania told her she wasn’t allowed to teach black history.

Catania contended that she merely told the teacher she needed to have an adequate lesson plan, legal papers say.

“Ms. Liriano immediately went on a loud tirade throughout the hallway and main office of the school, screaming words to the effect that I could not tell her she could not teach Black History,” Catania wrote in a deposition submitted as part of dueling legal claims over the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaufA_0lFbPvvy00
Liriano is now working in Georgia, her resume says.
Facebook Mercedes Liriano Clark

Catania said she became the victim of a “smear” campaign by Liriano and others that led to her demotion.

Liriano’s lewd emails came to light in January 2021 as part of the discovery process in the lawsuits, according to the SCI report.

Liriano resigned in September 2021. SCI recommended the DOE place a “problem code” in her file that could prevent her from further employment in city schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401GL5_0lFbPvvy00
Principal Patricia Catania accused Mercedes Liriano of participating in a smear campaign against her.
LinkedIn Patricia Catania

Her online resume says she is now teaching in Georgia.

Her husband of 15 years, Geoffrey, died suddenly in January 2022, according to a GoFundMe appeal she started, saying he had no life insurance.

“Although we had been through many changes God had seen that we could make it as a family these last couple of years! Now I see why!! We had to end things on good terms!” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwU1z_0lFbPvvy00
According to the report, Liriano solicited sex in at least eight emails from December 2016 to September 2017.
Facebook Mercedes Liriano Clark

Liriano through her lawyer, Jeanne Mirer, denied the allegations in the report and said she was never contacted to defend herself.

The DOE did not respond to a question about what action it took on the SCI report and Georgia school officials did not return requests for comment.

