Open in App
Duluth, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: UMD alum Ryan Fanti dominates in goalie fight

By Chris Schad,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZDVp_0lFbNyeh00

GOALIE FIGHT!!!!

University of Minnesota-Duluth alum Ryan Fanti put on a show on Friday night as he took part in a rare goalie fight during a game between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Wheeling Nailers.

The game was your typical old-time hockey matchup as the Nailers and Komets racked up 162 penalty minutes. With two previous fights on the undercard, Fanti and Wheeling goalie Brad Barone decided to participate in the main event in the final seconds of the third period.

The fight was dominated by the former Bulldog who landed a jab in the opening moments before delivering a devastating right hook. Fanti landed a couple more punches before giving Barron "summer teeth" (Summer here. Summer there.) with a series of uppercuts that dropped his opponent to the ice.

Predictably, the fight earned a viral round of applause as ESPN commentator John Buccigross was among many that shared the brawl on social media.

Fanti was a member of the 2019 National Championship team at UMD and took over the starting goalie job the following year, posting a 31-19-6 record in two seasons in that role. The 23-year-old signed with the Edmonton Oilers following the 2021-22 season and played in one game with the Bakersfield Condors last season before spending this season with the Komets of the ECHL.

In case you were wondering, Fanti made 38 saves in the Komets' 6-4 victory.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lettieri Lifts Bruins By Bears
Hershey, PA1 day ago
Blackhawks Injury Updates: Toews, Bjork, Wagner
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Jayson Shaugabay Named 2023 Mr. Hockey Award Winner
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Former Timberwolves top pick Felton Spencer dies
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
There Is Finally a Kirk Cousins Report
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Look: Terrible Call At World Baseball Classic Is Going Viral
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Former Padre Outfielder Still Seeking Big Contarct
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Chiefs make major free agent signing
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most
Detroit, MI1 day ago
NCAA Gymnast Olivia Dunne Stuns Fans with Bedazzled LSU Leotard in Trending TikTok
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings free agency tracker: Signees and departures
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Vikings future will be shaped this week
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy