Watch: UMD alum Ryan Fanti dominates in goalie fight

GOALIE FIGHT!!!!

University of Minnesota-Duluth alum Ryan Fanti put on a show on Friday night as he took part in a rare goalie fight during a game between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Wheeling Nailers.

The game was your typical old-time hockey matchup as the Nailers and Komets racked up 162 penalty minutes. With two previous fights on the undercard, Fanti and Wheeling goalie Brad Barone decided to participate in the main event in the final seconds of the third period.

The fight was dominated by the former Bulldog who landed a jab in the opening moments before delivering a devastating right hook. Fanti landed a couple more punches before giving Barron "summer teeth" (Summer here. Summer there.) with a series of uppercuts that dropped his opponent to the ice.

Predictably, the fight earned a viral round of applause as ESPN commentator John Buccigross was among many that shared the brawl on social media.

Fanti was a member of the 2019 National Championship team at UMD and took over the starting goalie job the following year, posting a 31-19-6 record in two seasons in that role. The 23-year-old signed with the Edmonton Oilers following the 2021-22 season and played in one game with the Bakersfield Condors last season before spending this season with the Komets of the ECHL.

In case you were wondering, Fanti made 38 saves in the Komets' 6-4 victory.