Rivalry with Flyers Cools but Important as Ever for Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers aren't the same team they used to be and the Pittsburgh Penguins need to take advantage of that.

PITTSBURGH - Since their inceptions into the NHL, the Pittsburgh Pengunis and Philadelphia Flyers have been attached at the hip.

More than just two teams that were created the same year in the same state, the Penguins and Flyers have long been one of the league’s biggest rivalries.

Older fans will remember the days of the Broad Street Bullies and the pre-Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh teams, while the fire burned just as hot in the Sidney Crosby era.

In more recent years, the heat between the two teams has cooled a bit; the Flyers haven’t been as successful as a team and the rise of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals took over as the Penguins main competitor.

There is still importance for the Penguins to beat the Flyers every chance they get, however, and this most recent matchup is no different.

The Flyers are a day removed from firing Chuck Fletcher as their general manager and continue to sink like a rock in terms of a quality hockey team.

The Penguins are in desperate need of a momentum shifting win and beating up on an old rival should do that.

It’s going to be a battle of two angry fan bases, but there should still be some fireworks on the ice.

No matter the kind of year they’re having, the Flyers always play hard against the Penguins and put up stellar performances.

For the Penguins’ sake, they’ll need to be the better team the entire 60 minutes, especially on the first half of a back-to-back.

Locked in the middle of a heated race for the wild card, the Penguins need to take points from the lower level teams like the Flyers.

