Vote now: Who is the best high school boys wrestler in the nation at 215 pounds?

By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Taylor Balkom

As the high school wrestling seasons come to a close across the country, SBLive is unveiling a fictitious tournament — let’s call it the SBLive National Mock Invitational — featuring eight of the top boys wrestlers from across the United States in each weight class.

We're unveiling weight classes one at a time then asking you: Who would emerge victorious in matchups between the best wrestlers from New England to Southern California, and everywhere in between?

The leading vote-getter in each weight classification will be crowned mock national champion — and all the winners will be announced atop the would-be podium.

We opened with 106 pounds , the lightest weight class, then 113 pounds , 120 pounds , 126 pounds , 132 pounds , 138 pounds , 144 pounds , 150 pounds , 157 pounds , 165 pounds , 175 pounds , 182 pounds and 190.

Next, we took a closer look at the top 8 at 215 and now leave it up to you, fans and readers, to pick a winner.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Who is the best high school boys wrestler in the nation at 215 pounds?

Max Agresti, Salesianum (Delaware)

Agresti won his final high school match by fall in 29 seconds as Salesianum captured its first team title in 39 years. His dominant senior season also included a first-place finish at the Beast of the East. Agresti, a state champion the past two years, will wrestle in college for Harvard.

Sawyer Bartelt, South Dade (Florida)

Bartlet is a two-time national champion who also won gold medals in Greco-Roman and freestyle at last year’s U17 Pan-American Championships. The junior has never lost a high school match and is already a four-time state medalist with first-place finishes in each of the past two seasons. He has committed to Iowa State.

Cash Henderson, Woods Cross (Utah)

Henderson, a gold medalist at last summer’s 16U National Championships, is a two-time state champion at 215 pounds. The junior won his latest state title with a 3-1 decision over Uintah’s Jett Swain.

Koy Hopke, Amery (Wisconsin)

The dominant Hopke finished 53-0 as a senior en route to his third state championship. Hopke was a 16U triple crown winner in 2021 and also earned gold medals in Greco-Roman and freestyle at last summer’s U17 Pan-American Championships. When not wrestling, he is a standout running back on the football field.

Ben Kueter, Iowa City (Iowa)

With a 19-4 technical fall over Dubuque Hempstead’s Joe Lewis, Kueter became Iowa’s 32nd four-time state champion. He ended his high school career 111-0 overall, the seventh Iowan to finish undefeated as a prep. One of the best all-around athletes in the country, Kueter plans to play football and wrestle for Iowa.

Gavin Nelson, Simley (Minnesota)

Just like Hopke and Kueter, Nelson is also a star football player and wrestler for Smiley. He is a two-time state champion who will wrestle in college for Minnesota.

Max Shulaw, St. Francis DeSales (Ohio)

A state runner-up as a freshman and sophomore, Shulaw began his junior season on a high note with a first-place finish at the Walsh Ironman. Shulaw is another football and wrestling standout with college potential in both sports.

Hayden Walters, Crater (Oregon)

Walters scored a first-round pin of Silverton’s Brash Henderson to secure his fourth Oregon state title. The Michigan signee overcame a dislocated wrist early in the season to become a four-time champion.

—

Lead photo by Taylor Balkom